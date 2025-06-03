United Airlines Customer Aired Her Grievances About After A Recent Trip. – ‘Now I have to wait for baggage claim for no reason.’

There are some things about the flying process that will always remain a mystery…

And the overhead baggage storage seems to be one of them!

A woman named Sophie posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why she was annoyed after two recent flights on United Airlines.

Sophie said that she had a bad experience with United and that she was told she couldn’t bring her carry-on bag on the plane with her…after she’d already sat through a three-hour delay.

The text overlay on the video reads, “We have run out of baggage space you are required to check your bag.”

But Sophie’s video showed that there was plenty of open overhead bin space on her flight.

In the caption, she wrote, “Now I have to wait for baggage claim for no reason.”

Here’s the video.

@booksaremylifenow @United Airlines is the LITERAL WORST. Flight already delayed 3 hours and now I have to wait for baggage claim for no reason #unitedairlines ♬ original sound – †

Well, that’s annoying…

For everyone, it seems.

