Young Man Wouldn’t Take The Hint That This Teenager Didn’t Want To Go Out With Him, So She Yelled At Him To Drive Home Her Point

AITA for ripping into a guy when he thought I was “playing hard to get”? “I’m 16f, the guy is 17. I’ll call him “J.” We don’t go to the same school but we have a mutual friend which is how we met.

I’m not interested in dating, I’ve never really been, but it’s obviously normal for people my age. So when J was initially showing interest I wasn’t rude or anything, I politely said “no, I’m sorry” when he asked me out on a date the first time. He seemed to take it fine, which was expected as we didn’t really know each other beyond small interactions, and I thought that was it. The problem I have with J is he just keeps going. He flirts and is overly insistent on staying by my side every time he sees me, and about every other time or so he’ll ask me out again.

It creeped me out, I try to avoid him or tell him to stop, and he joked that I was “playing hard to get” once. I told him that was only a thing in movies and I’m absolutely not doing that. Yesterday he did it again. I hadn’t seen him in a little while because my friends know I’m not comfortable with him and let me know if he’ll be joining us to hang out, though most of them also don’t like him and avoid him. I only saw him yesterday because he came across me and a few other girl friends and just stuck around. It was the same as always. He was complimenting me, being kind of awkwardly flirtatious, and just wasn’t getting it when I ignored him or shut him down. I made up an excuse to go home and my friends went along with it because they knew I wanted to get away from him. He started FOLLOWING US BACK TO MY HOUSE.

He joked that I was going to stop playing hard to get “one of these days” and I just snapped. I told him that he was delusional, that no girl wanted a creepy weirdo like him, and that he needed to get a grip and just leave me alone. He was visibly mad but just said “fine” and stomped off. Did I go too far? My friends are telling me that I was justified and that they’ll stand up for me too the next time he tries to tag along uninvited. But I want to know if I was too cruel to him. I know we’re still young and he has a lot of time to change as a person, but I’m scared this’ll make it really awkward with that mutual friend (he’s a really nice guy) and about what’ll happen if we walk by him again since we live in a small town.”

