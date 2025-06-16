University Student Hung Up On And Ignored Sales Calls For Weeks, But Finally Talked To A Telemarketer And Wasted Lots Of Their Time

Spam or sales calls are always annoying, but if you are someone who tries to sleep during the day, they can cause you serious problems with your sleep schedule.

What would you do if you got a call from the same person at the same company every day even after hanging up on them repeatedly?

That is what happened to the university student in this story, so he finally listened to the entire sales pitch.

Read on to see how letting the telemarketer talk was the perfect form of revenge.

Call me everyday during 2 weeks while I’m sleeping offering me a change of phone plan, I will make you lose your time This happened a few years ago when I used to keep my phone on call because of uni during the times I would try to make a small nap in between classes and studying/more classes. Also, caller ID system weren’t as good as now, so no way to know if it was a spam call if the number had the same area code than you, or without you paying a good amount of cash to your cell provider. Here it is common to have call centers offering you a change of phone plans, or even of phone company. The call centers seems to give a phone number list to each of their workers and wait to see if they manage to lure the users to agree to a seemingly good change.

This would get real old real quick.

Every time I would went to sleep for a little while by the afternoon, I would get called. Every time I would answer the exact same woman with a very recognizable accent (not normal for this place in the country) would talk to me about changing my plan. I remember cutting the call at first. Then I decided to ask her to stop calling me at those hours, to no avail. Then I opted on not answering her when I recognized the number, and she started using others. So one day after 2 weeks of dealing with this woman calling me, she finally called a day I was up and I decided to let her talk.

This is smart, never give them the ability to switch you.

On this, I should say that I was aware that most of this people are trained on leading you to agree, even if you cut the call or don’t want the change. How? By dividing their speech in small sentences and asking for you to “confirm if you understand”. If you happen to “agree with them” by saying yes, or making an “agreeing sound”, they could use that recorded call to say you have agreed with them. Well, every time she “asked for confirmation” about me “understanding what she had said” I just hummed, and she kept going on. After 5+ minutes that seemed like an eternity, during which she told me how this newer plan would have cheaper calling fees, cheaper data package, unlimited SMS in between people of the same company, and a lot more of “good improves” by a “reduced monthly fee” compared to the one I had back then; she decided to ask me if I was willing to change my plan. I told her that I wouldn’t.

She is not taking no for an answer.

And that was when the facade fall. She started sounding annoyed because of my reluctancy and asked why wouldn’t I agree to that plan. I said that I didn’t wanted it and she asked AGAIN, not before proceeding to number all the “improvements” I would had and how that also came with “a cheaper payment plan” on a condescending tone. I was happy we got there.

That is how they get you.

I told her I won’t agree because most of those plans have a small lettering that almost always claims an increase of the fee from the second year, and a clause that bans you from abandoning them before a certain number of years passes, therefore making you to pay that first year reduction on the upcoming ones by double or more. I asked her how much time was that new contract obliged me to stay and how much would be the increase over the second and third years and she said she didn’t had information on that, but still kept claiming not understanding me not wanting to pay less during the first year along all the spiel about the “advantages” I would have, while sounding very annoyed.

This is a smart tactic to get them to give up.

I told her once again that I would not agree to ANY change of contract or payment plan without all the info on the subject, and specially when not being able to read or know about important information like the obliged extension or monthly/yearly increase. I asked her to not call me ever again as she did during weeks because I would NEVER agree to any phone plan change without signing a physical copy at the physical location of said phone company. The entire call probably lasted for a good 10 + minutes. After that the calls from that particular caller stopped. Maybe it wasn’t a big revenge, but it felt so good to finally being able to nap free from annoying calls while knowing I wasted her time.

Sometimes the only way to get them to stop calling is to listen to their sales pitch and turn them down. Then again, sometimes that just gets them to call even more.

Let’s see if the people in the comments on Reddit have anything to say about it.

Not all hero’s wear capes.

Turning the telemarketers on each other.

Right, why would they even ask that.

This commenter has a great strategy.

This would have been so funny.

Wasting the time of telemarketers is always a good time.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.