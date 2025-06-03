An Airplane Passenger Had A Serious Dog Allergy, So Couldn’t Be On The Flight With A Diabetes Service Dog

Allergies are not just annoying. For some people, exposure to an allergen can seriously affect their health.

It can affect other things, too, like this story.

See why this person with a service dog is feeling bad.

AITA for getting a woman with allergies kicked off of a plane?

I have a diabetic alert dog and recently booked a plane ticket. At the boarding gate, a woman saw my dog and asked if I was on the same flight as her. When I said yes she told a staff member she had a life-threatening allergy, so the staff member took us aside.

It’s a sad situation.

She seemed really exasperated and said she put her allergy on the booking form and wasn’t told I was going to be on the plane. The staff member asked if she would be ok if we were seated on opposite ends of the plane and she said no. Apparently her allergies were so severe it still wouldn’t be safe for her and my golden retriever is one of the worst dogs for allergies. Then she asked if she would be okay being re-booked to a later flight and she said no she really needed to be on the plane and started tearing up. The staff member then asked me if I was ok with being rebooked and I refused as a delay would have been a serious annoyance.

And it’s not a happy ending.

So she told the woman that I took priority and she had to be re-booked on a later flight, which made her start crying. The man I assume was her husband/boyfriend said that she suffered a lot for her allergies and I had no more right to be on the plane than her, which made the staff member escort them away. However the law is clear that service dogs should be accommodated on flights. AITA?

Here is what people are talking about.

Yes. Accommodation isn’t optional.

I don’t think that would work legally.

I think she cares.

Are you okay?

Reporting your disability should mean something.

Golden retrievers are so smart and also adorable, but brutal for allergies.

This is a tough situation for sure.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.