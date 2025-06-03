An Apple Store Worker Tried To Rip Them Off, But They Got The Last Laugh When They Got Their Money Back

Are there any honest people left in the world?

Of course there are!

But it seems like you have to search high and low to find them…

And that’s why you always have to be aware of scammers!

Check out how this Reddit user stood up and didn’t let themself get scammed by Apple.

Start now!

Apple tried to scam me, I got my money back. Here’s how. “I bought some 3rd generation AirPods from a Target in 2022. I didn’t expect them to last that long, but alas, the left ear bud went out one day this year. No biggy, I had heard you can buy a replacement AirPod. And $70 AirPod is cheaper than buying a brand new pair at $125. I’m broke, and my AirPod case and right AirPod worked fine. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

This place WASN’T busy.

I go into the Apple store, completely void of customers except the 34 employees all lounging around. I’m sitting there wondering why I’m waiting for 20 minutes, until all the form a victory tunnel, clapping in unison, and bearing the fakest smiles for an employee that’s moving to another store… I wish I could make this stuff up. I disliked everything about this place. Finally, an employee comes to me, knows exactly what I’m asking for, rushes me through the terms and conditions and jokingly says “blah blah blah.” She gives me an AirPod, tells me to go home and charge it for an hour, and sends me on my way. I felt rushed, but I had my AirPod. I went to sleep happy knowing the next day I was going to be able to drown out the other half of my noisy job. I wake up in agony because my new AirPod sounded like it was underwater, and it would make this high pitch screeching noise before disconnecting. My day is ruined.

Hmmm…

After work, I go all the way BACK to store to complain and ask them what I’m supposed to do. They say “well, it’s actually a repair, we could give you a new AirPod, but you’d have to pay again”. I was shocked at the audacity, and told them to give me a moment. It took but 5 seconds to google the synopsis of the FTC’s decision on defective merchandise. I showed the employee, and they grabbed their manager. She had this facetious smile, like some kind of wannabe police officer with a nose ring. She told me that I was wrong, and that I should have “not signed a contract I didn’t read,” as if her employee didn’t LITERALLY vigorously swipe to the bottom to for me to sign it. She refused to hear the damage for herself, I don’t blame her for not sticking a random AirPod in her ear, but she was rude and I wanted to gross her out by offering. I record a video of myself leaving the AirPod on the table and walking out the store. Some little dude in a security outfit “escorted” me out, even though no one asked me to leave, I was just walking out. It felt like their goal was some form of intimidation, but they’re too scared to go as far as breaking the law. Which if you’re gonna act like a mini-mob, you might as well go all out.

They were done with these folks.

My bank was literally across the street from the Apple Store. I go in there and tell them “I bought a device from Apple that was defective. I went back to the merchant, they refused to acknowledge the damage and do a refund. I left the device there at their store, and walked straight here to dispute it” And guess what, I got my money back. **** you Apple.”

It’s nice when a consumer wins once in a while…

Because it doesn’t happen very often.

