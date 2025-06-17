An Employer Sends People Home Early, But It’s Only A Benefit If It Works With Your Schedule

Workplaces will often let employees go home a little early the day before a holiday as a nice perk.

Everyone can leave early on the day before the holiday. In an old job, about 15 years ago, they had an unwritten policy where executive leadership would send out a “surprise” e-mail at 1-2 PM the day before a holiday telling everyone to go home early and have a nice extended holiday.

This happened every Wed. before Thanksgiving, December 23rd, December 31st, etc. – like clockwork. Big surprise, right? This was great, except for one thing: My shift started at 6:30 in the morning because I was the one covering the IT systems for the early arrivals, and I had a long commute, so I liked the early hours to miss the traffic. Leaving at 1:30 in the afternoon was about an hour early for me. Most of the staff rolled in about 9-10 AM each day, so for them, it was a pretty nice half-day of work when this happened.

Taking the day off that day was also a terrible idea because it cost you 8 hours of vacation time despite the shorter day. For a couple of years of we groused about the policy, and tried to negotiate a somewhat fairer setup, but our ideas were rejected because the going home early thing was a surprise, not official policy, and this was a government job so they had to be careful about the optics of sending folks home early with pay.

Eventually, everyone learned that on days when we knew everyone would be getting out early, all of us simply made doctor’s appointments, or suddenly had car trouble, etc. just that morning. Often there was nobody onsite until about 9 AM.

