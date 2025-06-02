Bank Teller Was Mad A Customer Came To Cash In Their Change, So They Went Out of Their Way To Annoy Her

Gee, sorry for asking you to do your job…

Revenge on a rude bank teller. “Years ago during one summer as a student, I was really really broke. I had this jar of coins that was all my change from the previous year. Anyway, I counted it out and there was about 10 quid. Not much, but enough for food till I got paid from my summer job. So I bagged it up and took it down to my bank branch. There were three bags of 1p, a bag of 2p and a few 5p and 10p.

I waited in line and when i got to the front I handed the bank teller the coin bags. She looked at them and was clearly not happy. She said she had to count them and it would take sometime. I said fine – being broke I’d happily wait. She was clearly not happy and said it was bank policy only to allow customers to exchange 3 bags (I had 5) and I would have to come back the following day if I wanted more.

I thought what a jerk, it was only £2 worth of coins and she would have a machine to do the work. I really wasn’t happy and really not impressed by her super rude attitude. But anyway I said fine and kept back two bags of the pennies – so 2 pounds. She took the remaining bags out to the back to count, and while I waited (super annoyed) I noticed one of those charity boxes with the small pins. Anyway I dropped my two bags of penny’s next to the box and took out two pins. The teller returned and handed me £7. She then noticed the pins and snapped ‘You can’t just take them, you need to buy them and they are a pound each’. She made to take back some of the money she had exchanged.

I grinned very sweetly and pointed to the two bags of pennies sitting next to the charity box. If looks could kill. She dropped my money on the counter picked up the two bags and stomped off to count them. I pocketed my money and waited. I really should have left but she annoyed my further by basically accusing me of stealing pins from a charity box. When she returned she looked at me and angrily snapped ‘yes?’

I smiled again and said ‘I’m just making sure I donated enough for the pins’ She muttered yes. ‘Great’ I responded. ‘Do you want to put the money into the box or shall I?’ I do feel a bit of a jerk for implying she might pocket the money. But I was really annoyed.”

