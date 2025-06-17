Boss Expected Her To Keep Doing Extra Duties For Less Money, So She Showed Them What Minimum Wage Work Really Looks Like

Raises are often promised to get more work out of employees, but they are rarely paid out without a fight.

So when one part-time restaurant worker was told her raise was off the table due to a minimum wage hike, she decided her full effort would be too.

Read on for the full story!

No scheduled raise? I’ll only do entry level duties. I [F19] work part-time at a restaurant. I was brought on when I was 16 as a hostess and got to wait tables and bartend at 18.

For the most part, she really enjoys the work.

I really love it. I’ve made friends with many of my colleagues, it’s close to school, and my boss is really flexible.

But then her boss walked back on her raise.

I was scheduled to get a raise last week (I don’t make a waitress wage and I don’t receive those tips), but the minimum wage in my state got raised, and my boss said that I don’t need a raise anymore because of it.

She doesn’t find this fair at all, especially considering all she’s done for the establishment.

I’m one of the oldest employees, I’m trained in every post, and I do what I’m asked because I respect my higher-ups and I’m in a good mood when I’m at work.

So if she’s not getting the raise, she decided it was time to adjust her duties accordingly.

So now that I’m barely making more than new hire hostesses, I’m only doing hostess duties. I’ve had way more time to study when it’s slow, and I come home with more energy to socialize and get things done. It’s been great.

When her boss called her out, she knew exactly what to say.

It took a while for my boss to notice the difference my lack of presence made, and when he confronted me, I told him what I said above and that there wasn’t anything he could do about it unless I got my scheduled raise. I know there’s no negotiating being paid a waitress wage, but maybe now I’ll get my raise since it’s costing him to fill what were my positions.

By doing only what she was paid to do, she made it clear to her employer that she wouldn’t let them take her for a ride.

What did Reddit think of all this?

There seems to be an age-old battle between employers and employees.

Maybe this employee has some leverage here to get her way.

There’s no sense in doing more work than you’re getting paid for.

It’s important to keep in mind that you’re replaceable at work, but not in other areas of your life.

She gave them exactly what they paid for — nothing more, nothing less

Acting your wage is a powerful thing.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.