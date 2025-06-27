Boss Kept Calling Employee The Wrong Name For A Year, So She Signed Her Promotion Papers With It, And Payroll Flagged It As Fraud

For some managers, getting your name right seems like too much to ask.

So, what would you do if your boss continued calling you by the wrong name for over a year, even after being corrected repeatedly? Would you keep correcting him? Or would you wait until the perfect moment to give them a much-needed reality check?

In today’s story, one employee finds herself dealing with this very situation and opts for the latter. Here’s how it happened.

Boss uses wrong name over a year despite being corrected many times, should we even bother anymore? The boss has been calling my coworker Katie ‘Kayla’ for over a year now. We’ve corrected him so many times, but his own imagination trumps over the truth. When it comes time for Katie’s promotion, he actually wrote the promotion letter and corporate announcement as Kayla.

Katie finally had enough and retaliated.

Well, to get him back, Katie signed all the documents as Kayla, and payroll had to inform my boss that such a person doesn’t exist. Katie told payroll that my boss has been insisting on this new name this whole year. The whole company knows, and it is extremely embarrassing. I don’t know if he learned his lesson, though.

Wow! It’s one thing to be bad with names, but geez.

