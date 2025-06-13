Brother Refused To Pick Up His Boxes For A Year, So He Delivered Them To His Apartment

Family can really test your patience, especially when they’re trying to treat your apartment like a free storage unit.

So, what would you do if your sibling left a dozen boxes in your apartment “for a few weeks,” then never came back to get them?

Would you just leave them alone?

Or would you take matters into your own hands?

In the following story, one young man finds himself dealing with this very decision and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for secretly moving my brother’s old stuff out of my apartment? I (26M) moved into my apartment about a year ago. My older brother (30M) helped me move in since I don’t have a car. When he did, he asked if he could store “a few boxes” at my place temporarily since he was between apartments. Fast forward to NOW – those “few boxes” turned into TWELVE boxes that have been taking up half my spare room/office for a FULL YEAR. I’ve asked him probably 15 times to come get them, and he always has an excuse. He’s been settled in his new place for 10 months already.

His brother wouldn’t pick them up, so he delivered them.

Last weekend, I got lucky and won a small bonus in my company’s monthly drawing (nothing huge, just enough for a nice meal out), and instead, I used it to rent a truck. I loaded up all his boxes and drove them to his apartment. He wasn’t home, so I just stacked them neatly in his building’s secure package room and texted him that his stuff was there. He. Went. OFF. Said I had no right to touch his things, that I should have waited until he was ready, and that I’ve probably damaged his “collectibles” (which btw have been sitting in cardboard boxes on my floor for a YEAR). Now our mom is involved, saying I should have been more patient and understanding since “storage is expensive” (um, so is MY rent??). AITA?

Yikes! That’s a long time to leave your boxes at someone else’s house.

Let’s check out what Reddit readers have to say about this situation.

As this person points out, he asked him repeatedly.

Here’s an excellent point.

This person would’ve just donated them after a certain time.

As this comment points out, the mother should’ve stored the boxes.

The brother needs to grow up.

He had plenty of time to get his boxes, but obviously, whatever is in them isn’t that important.

