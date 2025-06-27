Camping Plans Turned Into A Teen Party Supervision Gig, So She Backed Out And Faced The Backlash From Her Boyfriend

Some trips promise nature and bonding, but in one woman’s case, it demanded unpaid labor.

Her boyfriend invited her to come on his family’s camping trip, but when she realized she’d be responsible for a gaggle of unruly teenagers, she opted out — and faced the backlash.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not going on a family camping trip because my boyfriend’s daughter’s friends are going? I love my boyfriend and adore his daughter. Every year we go on a family camping trip with a group of friends.

But this year, there were more guests on the invite list.

Last night, my boyfriend’s daughter let me know her friend’s parents will be dropping off their trailer where we are camping so she and her friends can stay in it. I asked how many friends, and it is 6 teenage girls total.

I know I will be responsible for watching, feeding all the kids, and cleaning the trailer out after the trip.

I know I will be responsible for watching, feeding all the kids, and cleaning the trailer out after the trip. My boyfriend’s daughter’s friend is fun and will take them boating in the day, but at night this group likes to party, so he will not be ensuring they’re not drinking or drinking too much.

She worries about being responsible for a bunch of teenagers who aren’t her own.

I worry about something bad happening, so I would not be able to relax as I’d be the one “on duty.” This sounds like a lot of work and stress and not a lot of fun for me, so I have decided not to attend the trip.

My boyfriend says I'm an AH and ungrateful for not attending.

My boyfriend says I’m an AH and ungrateful for not attending. AITA for skipping the trip because I don’t want to monitor 6 teenage girls?

What did Reddit have to say?

What did Reddit have to say?

He's mad because she's not weeping with gratitude over the chance to watch someone else's kids?

He’s mad because she’s not weeping with gratitude over the chance to watch someone else’s kids?

There are additional considerations this father appears to have also neglected.

This guy isn't appropriately accounting for all the things that could go horribly wrong in this scenario.

Her boyfriend’s reaction made it seem like he only wanted her there so he would be off the hook.

It was supposed to feel like a relaxing getaway, not a field trip.

