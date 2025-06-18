Classmates Missed The Exam Signup Deadline, But When They Asked To Share This Student’s Slot, He Refused

Missing a deadline doesn’t mean someone else should pay the price.

So, what would you do if classmates asked to take over your exam slot, even though you signed up early and they waited too long? Would you share the spot to help them out? Or would you stand firm and stick to your original plans?

In today’s story, one college student finds himself in this exact situation and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for refusing to join a classmate’s group presentation, even though it meant they couldn’t sign up for the exam date they wanted? I’m a university student, and we have to do an oral exam where we defend a paper we submitted and then answer some theoretical questions. We were allowed to do the assignment solo or in a group. I chose to work alone and submitted a paper on my preferred topic. The oral exam is individual, even if you present with a group; everyone gets their own grade, but you can share the 30-minute slot. There were two official exam dates: June 3 and June 10. I signed up early for June 10, and there were lots of spaces still open at that time.

Eventually, the slots filled up. Later, a classmate messaged me asking if I’d be willing to present with her and her group – they wanted to sign up for June 10, too, but it was full. We didn’t work together, and our topics are different. I suspect they were only asking me to “merge” so they could take my slot. I politely declined. I told her I had prepared everything solo and felt more comfortable sticking with my plan.

I also reminded her that the professor said people with valid reasons could take the exam on June 17 instead. Now I’m second-guessing myself. Maybe I could’ve helped out, especially since we wouldn’t be graded as a group. On the other hand, it didn’t feel fair that I’d have to adjust my preparation just because they signed up late. Still, I can’t help but wonder if I was selfish or made things unnecessarily difficult for them. AITA?

