Coworker Treated Him Terribly, So He Came Up With A Plan To Ruin Their Vacation And Quit At The Same Time

Man, what is up with some people having to work with total jerks?!?!

Life is hard enough already, so why make it more difficult for yourself and others?

That’s the big question, folks…

Check out how this Reddit user dealt with such a situation.

Refuse to talk to me? Enjoy your day off! “This happened four years ago when I was a college student working at my local coffee shop. Everything was great for a year. I worked with a couple in their thirties (let’s call the man A and the woman B), and they were wonderful. The shop, the customers, everything was great.

Something happened…

But everything changed in just one night. I was working a closing shift with A, and I had been feeling under the weather all day. By nightfall, I had a high fever and could barely stand. It was just 30 minutes before closing time, and I needed to take a bus home. Plus, it looked like rain was on the way, so I asked A if I could leave early. He agreed, and I left. The next morning, when I returned to the shop, A and B greeted me with, “Look who’s here, Mr. ‘I have a fever and can barely stand!'” I brushed it off as a joke, but the banter continued throughout the day.

Hmmm…

The following day, A refused to talk to me entirely to the point where it hindered our work. When he took orders, he wouldn’t tell me what they were, and I had to ask the customers myself. When I took orders, he pretended not to hear me, and I ended up handling them all by myself. He even refused to tell me where things were or if anything needed attention. Two weeks went by, and he still refused to communicate like an adult. So, I spoke to the owner, who said, “You need to work harder to earn his approval,” and his wife added, “That’s just the way he is.”

I don’t think so!

At this point, I was furious. I knew the couple was planning a two-week holiday since they had just gotten married, so I hatched a plan for some petty revenge. I told them I would handle opening and closing the shop myself, as I had done countless times before, eliminating the need to hire a part-time worker. I explained to the owner that this was my way of working hard to earn A’s approval, and he agreed. The week of their holiday arrived, but I never showed up to open the shop. Our group text chat was buzzing, but they couldn’t contact me and couldn’t find a replacement on such short notice. A few hours later, the owner informed them that their holiday was cut short, and they had to return to work. I went to the shop to see how it’s doing, it’s out of business now.”

Well, that’s one way to quit a job and get revenge at the same time!

Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person isn’t buying it…

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader made a sarcastic comment.

If you act like a jerk for no reason, it’s gonna catch up with you.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.