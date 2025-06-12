A Couple Travels To Visit Her Family For Her Mom’s Surprise Birthday Party, But When They’re Asked To Sleep On An Air Mattress She Insists On A Hotel

Travel is supposed to be fun, but it can sometimes bring out the worst in people. And traveling to visit family makes it even more complicated.

Especially when you don’t have a plan.

The couple in this story is arguing after a trip where not planning ahead left both of them feeling upset.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for wanting a plan after a long trip? My boyfriend (31M) and I (26F) drove 4 hours to Dallas for his mom’s surprise birthday party. The day before, his sister texted saying we’d need to stay at the neighbor’s house since there wouldn’t be space at his parents’. Neither of us felt comfortable with that, so I suggested booking a hotel. I was ready to do it Friday when the rate was $80, but he asked me to wait in case something changed.

She regrets not booking it.

On Saturday, after the dinner and back at his parents’ house, I asked what the plan was. He suggested we just sleep on the floor or on a blow-up mattress. I said I wasn’t okay with that—it had been a long day and I wanted a real bed and a clear plan. He seemed annoyed but eventually booked the hotel, which now cost $180. That frustrated me because I had tried to handle it earlier when it was cheaper.

This doesn’t sound like a fun trip.

After booking, he didn’t speak to me for about three hours while we were still at his parents’ house. I wasn’t close with anyone there and felt really isolated. Around 10:30 p.m., I asked if we could leave, and he said “yeah” but didn’t make any moves. I kept checking in every 15–20 minutes, but we didn’t actually leave until 11:30.

The drama continues…

The next morning, we argued. I told him how upset I was that he ignored me after the hotel situation. He claimed he wasn’t intentionally giving me the cold shoulder, blamed drinking, and said I was just seeing the worst in him. But I was right next to him the whole time—he didn’t look at me or acknowledge me at all, which felt intentional and hurtful. I felt completely iced out and unsupported, and he still doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

This couple may not make it.

Let’s see what the comments have to say on Reddit:

Some bad vibes may have been coming from the family.

But, how could this be normal?

Communication is key.

If they don’t figure this out, it will happen again.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.