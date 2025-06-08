Customer Acted Like A Jerk, So This Casino Waitress Messed With His Food Before Serving It To Him

Folks, I’m not gonna sugarcoat it…

This story is pretty gross!

But think of tales like this as a warning to be nice to the people you serve you food.

You might think twice about eating any food served to you by someone you were rude to.

Read on to get all the details!

Don’t annoy those that bring your food. “My mum once worked as a waitress in a casino, out on the floor, walking round the tables bringing drinks to the already intoxicated people and retrieving requested food from the free buffet the casino provided.

She had a very regular customer that would always go out of their way to demand things in the most demeaning way possible. The words please and thank you were not in his vocabulary, in fact he often lacked a vocabulary at all and simply clicked his fingers to get the attention of the servers. My mum, still in her youth, finding her way in the world in her first ever job, put up with this for far longer than she would today, until… one day she snapped!

Time for some revenge.

Already in an awful mood that day, the dreaded customer walks through the doors, takes his seat at his usual table and clicks his fingers and demands a ham sandwich to be brought to him. It is now the perfect revenge pops into my mums head. Nearing the end of her shift, currently 7 hours in, constantly on her feet, only one hour left!

My mum scurries off to the buffet to retrieve his ham sandwich, picking the sandwich up from the buffet, she separates the bread, removes the ham, slips her shoes off, places the ham inside of her shoe, puts the shoes back on her feet and walks over the the rude customer apologizing that the kitchen are just making a new batch of ham sandwiches so it will be about 5 minutes.

This is disgusting!

In those 5 minutes my mums just walking round the casino, ham in her stinky shoes letting her revenge grow more and more pungent! When the ham was nice and warm she went back to the bread she had stashed under the buffet table, removed the ham from her shoes and placed it back in the bread. With a huge smile on her face she made her way back over to the horrible customer placed the sandwich in front of him and apologized for the wait. Retreating to a dark corner of the room she stood and watched him eat the whole sandwich with the most malicious of grins! A truly historic moment for my family!”

It sounds like the rude customer didn’t even notice. It would’ve been better if he had somehow found out what she did.

Well, that was totally unexpected AND disgusting!

