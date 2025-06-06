Customer Acted Like A Jerk, So A Convenience Store Worker Refused To Sell Him Beer The Next Time He Came In

A word to the wise, my friends: if you’re nice to people, you’ll generally have pleasant interactions as you go through life.

Rude customer was 7 cents short. “I work at a convenience store. Someone came in to buy a can of beer and gave me a handful of change. “Count it.” So I did. Turns out he was short by a few cents. I could let it slide, but I chose not to.

-“Sir, you’re seven cents short” He began cursing me out, called me a Jew (best insult he could come up with) and argued that he shouldn’t be treated that way because he wasn’t homeless. Someone ahead of the line gave him a dime and he gave it to me. “Here you go you, Jew. Keep the change.”

He left. He came by later to buy another beer, so I informed him that because of his previous behavior he was not allowed to purchase beer as I had reason to believe he was intoxicated (people get offended at this so I made it clear but not as explicit). He tried to soften me up by talking about how he used to be in the army and how his mother had passed away. I didn’t budge. I can’t and won’t sell beer to someone I think is intoxicated. I make change-related exceptions to those who I think deserve it though.”

This guy’s night was ruined because he didn’t get his beer!

