Customer Asked A Cake Decorator For Help, But Then Acted Surprised When She Was Ready To Assist Right Then

Some customers get confused about what store employees are actually there to do.

What would you do if a customer asked for help, but then acted surprised that you were, in fact, ready to help?

Would it leave you wondering what they expected?

In the following story, one cake decorator is caught off guard by a customer’s strange question in the middle of their shift.

Here is what happened.

No, I was actually going to go home. I used to be a cake decorator. On this particular day, I was icing different cakes for my display during the middle of my shift. A woman walks up and asks about my cakes, which one was which, and so on. I direct her to my bunker, and she goes to look around and tells me to call me if she needs any help. I continued icing my cakes, and then the following conversation started.

Annoyed, she gave the woman a sassy response.

Woman: (Standing next to my bunker in the middle of the floor, holding a cake) “Could you write on this for me?” Me: (Turns to look at her) “Yeah, sure thing,” (looking at her, waiting for her to bring the cake to the counter) Woman: “…..could you do it now?” Me: “…..No, I was actually just going to go home and end my shift for the day.” It’s not an annoying or bad story, but it still makes me question what she thought I was doing there icing cakes for. Did she think I wasn’t going to help her? I was just confused as **** by that question.

Wow! A little patience goes a long way.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about this story.

Here’s someone with a bad experience.

That’s a good thought.

She could’ve been thinking this for sure.

This person would’ve also used sarcasm.

What a petty employee.

It’s possible that she took the whole thing wrong, and the lady was actually just trying to be considerate.

