Customer Asked Cashier About Her Tattoo, So She Shared The Truth And Got An Unexpected Response That Made Her Day

Curiosity can sometimes bring wonderful surprises, but sometimes people are hesitant to share things that are personal with strangers.

This woman works as a cashier and often gets comments about her tattoos.

One customer asked her about her “six tally marks” tattoo.

When she shared what it means, the customer surprised her with a quick inspirational story.

“What does the six stand for?” I do a lot of cashiering, and while customers watch me ring, they frequently ask about my tattoos. Specifically, those several low-quality sticks ‘n pokes on my left arm that I did myself. They are all very personal, and I did them all very drunk with the exception of a tattoo of six tally marks.

This woman got asked about her 6 tally marks tattoo.

Today, I was ringing out a middle-aged couple when the man asked me what the six stood for. I don’t always tell customers what my tats mean because, too often, they think I’m looking for a rude opinion. But this guy had been polite so far.

She responded honestly to the man.

So, I said, “I did it on my sixth day sober. It helped me get to seven.” Immediately, the guy lifted his left arm to show me a tattoo of roman numerals. He said, “This was for four years sober.” It really took me by surprise as the coolest part of my day.

She appreciated what the man told her.

As y’all can probably relate to, I go into a lot of interactions with customers, often dreading what they’re going to say to me. So, it’s awesome to have a moment like this instead.

That was a really sweet story!

Sometimes, short conversations can leave a big impact on our day.

