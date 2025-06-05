A Bar Customer Didn’t Tip, So At Last Call The Bartender Embarrassed Him In Front Of His Friends

I can understand folks not tipping if they receive bad service, but when people don’t tip just to be jerks, well that’s another story.

If you’re at a bar in a country where tipping is expected, tip your bartender! Otherwise, your bartender might get revenge.

Take a look at how this bartender got even with a non-tipper who learned a valuable lesson.

You don’t *have* to tip your bartender. “I’ve been a bartender for 7+ years and I work at a fairly popular bar, where I’ve worked for going on 2 years. When I started this job at the same time I also started at a restaurant on the next block over. I only lasted at the restaurant for two and a half shifts before I realized how problematic the place was and quit mid shift.

Being that we’re a fun bar and open late, employees of aforementioned restaurant frequent my bar on the regular and they have a well earned reputation for just being jerks in general. Some examples of bad behavior include but are not limited to puking in the sink, puking on the bar, being generally loud and obnoxious, punching my manager in the face when a tab couldn’t be paid. One time their general manager had a bottle of a pungent liqueur that they were going to gift to somebody later (now, it’s illegal to bring outside alcohol into a bar and they know this but being that they weren’t intending on drinking it and because they were their restaurant’s general manager, I let it slide). The liqueur ended up breaking on the floor leaving the bar floor sticky until cleaned and pungent smelling even after being cleaned. Now for the short story after that long intro…

Recently someone who I assume is a server at the restaurant just started and has been coming in. The last time this person came in, he didn’t tip.

Counted the money twice, checked to make sure it wasn’t sitting next to him on the bar, nothing, no tip. He even gave exact change down to the penny to sort of rub it in that he wasn’t tipping. There’s no way he doesn’t have cash he was in uniform so he just got off his shift. From anybody who works for tips this is a huge slap in the face and I’m not exactly sure what we did to tick him off but I wasn’t going to ask. I do have one coworker who will ask people why folks didn’t tip but it’s not my style.

I’ve done this before for various reasons but it’s been a few years but I relish doing it every chance I get. It’s after last call and the server is sitting at the bar and has already finished his vodka-lemonade and has 2 people on either side of him so he’s in the middle of 5 people.

I very methodically pour up 4 shots and give them to each person who’s sitting next to him while deliberately skipping over him and tell them thanks for being great customers.

They thank me all whilst he doesn’t make eye contact. I say cheers and walk away with a grin. So you don’t have to tip your bartender but you might have to watch all your friends have fun after last call without you if you don’t. Cheers!”

You don’t HAVE to tip…but this is why you SHOULD.

