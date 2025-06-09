A Customer Behaved Badly, So This Bartender Told Her She Could Only Stay If She Didn’t Talk…At All

Folks…you’re gonna get a big kick out of this story!

It comes to us from Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page and we think it’s a real hoot!

It takes place in a bar where a bartender has to deal with a really annoying customer. When kicking her out doesn’t work, she comes up with an even better way to put her in her place.

Read on to find out what happened!

I muted a bar customer. “When I used to bartend, I tried to have tolerance of people and their situations. Sometimes people would come in and have the worst attitudes. Usually by the time their night was over, there’d be some type of calm/ apologetic tone when they closed their tabs.

But not everyone…

Then there was this one girl… She was in her early 20s and was with a guy friend sitting at the bar. I carded them and she immediately gave an attitude about it. Then after reading the martini menu (I worked at a bar that specialized in martinis), she made a few comments about how the martinis better be worth it. She ordered her first martini, a Thin Mint. Her friend ordered a Dirty. I made both at the same time and put the glasses in front of them and walk to other customers. I went to check on them 10 minutes later and she berates me for the bad martinis I made and the Thin Mint tastes like garbage, even though she managed to drink almost all of it.

She tried to appease her.

Her friend liked his martini and ordered another and apparently tried to calm her down. I gave her the benefit of the doubt, took the martini away and asked what she would like instead of that one and also, free of charge. She asked for a fruity martini with the same attitude. I made both martinis, set them down in front of them and walk away.

This was gonna get ugly…

More people came in and it gets decently busy. The other bartender comes up to me and says that she wants to talk to me. I walk up to her and again, the martini (also, almost finished) was the worst and this is the worst establishment she’s ever been to and won’t ever come in again. I give them the tab to get them to leave. 15 minutes later, she is now yelling about the awful service and telling other customers that they shouldn’t stay in the bar with bad drinks and how she could make better martinis.

It escalated even more.

She was awful and after her friend paid the tab (no tip), I told her in no uncertain terms that she is never allowed back into the bar. She asked to speak to the manager and I said I was the manager. Here’s the petty: Two weeks later, her friend (Bea) is having a birthday party at the bar. Bea’s friends are all showing up to celebrate with her. In walks the girl who berated me, the bar, and the other customers.

Nope!

I looked at her and told her that she was not allowed into the bar and needed to leave, that I was not up to dealing with anything out of her mouth nor her attitude. She pleads with me to please let her stay as it’s her best friend’s birthday blah, blah. Bea asks if there’s anything she could do to stay.

Here’s an idea…

So I tell them that she can stay but she cannot say one word or sound the entire time she is there. If I or anyone else in that bar hears anything, she needs to leave. The entire night she had to use pen and paper or her phone to communicate. It was also even more embarrassing for her because a few of the regulars that saw her the first time let it be known to the entire bar why she was muted. It became a game with them to try to get her to make a sound.”

Talk about a bad customer! That was some interesting revenge though.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual asked a question.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

That was definitely a unique way to deal with an annoying customer!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.