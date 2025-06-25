Customer Calls To Ask If A Video Game Is In Stock, But The Store Is So Busy That The Employee Puts Her On Hold And Forgets About Her

Imagine calling a store to see if something you want to buy is in stock. The employee puts you on hold and never gets back to you. You’re just sitting on hold until you finally hang up.

What would you do in this case? Would you call back to ask again, go to the store to check in person, or would you go crazy like the customer in this story?

Let’s see what happened.

I forgot about a customer on the phone. She was not pleased. She came to the store to tell me about it. I work at (GAME STORE). The other day, a woman called and asked if we had a specific game available. I was dealing with a customer at the register already, so I told her I could check for her soon, and put her on hold. Out of nowhere, there’s a rush of people and I forget that she’s on hold. About ten minutes after she had first called, and the rush is over, she calls again.

She wasn’t happy.

“I was on hold for twenty minutes! You forgot about me!” she yelled. I was slightly embarrassed. “Oh, I’m very sorry, ma’am. It got quite busy and I forgot I had you on hold. Let me check on that game for you.” “No! I don’t care about that anymore! What you did was very rude!” I’m kind of at a loss since I’ve already apologized to her, and am not sure what to say.

He apologizes again.

“I… I’m sorry ma’am. It was an accident. Is there anything else I can do for you?” “What, you want me to ask a question so you can put me on hold and then never come back again? I don’t think so!” click It was a rather strange interaction (not the strangest, though). I thought it was over, until about thirty minutes later when she came into the store. “Are you Knever?” (I always give my name when answering the phone at work, as I’m sure we all do)

He didn’t know it was her.

“Yes, how can I help you?” “I was the one you forgot about on the phone.” Now, I’m a bit socially awkward. In certain situations, I don’t know what to do. It doesn’t happen very often, but when it does, it happens hard. I try to process what’s happening. This woman called on the phone, I put her on hold and accidentally forgot about her, she was upset, didn’t want help anymore, and is now in the store.

He assumed he knew why she was there.

I figure she was just trying to be funny, and did in fact now want the game she had inquired about. It was the most logical possibility. “Oh, sorry again about that, ha. It was really busy when you called and things got a little out of hand. But I think we have that game for you-” “I don’t care about the damn game. I wanted to come confront you for what you did.” She wants to confront me. Now I’m really confused. Like, she wants to fight me, or something? I honestly had no idea why she was there if she didn’t want to buy something.

She clarified why she was there.

“Uh… I’m sorry?” “You heard me. You were rude to me on the phone and I want to speak to your manager.” I’m part of the managerial team, but not the actual manager. She is right beside me, though, and comes over when she hears. “Hi, ma’am, I’m the manager, how can I help you?”

The manager handled it well.

“Your employee over here was rude to me on the phone.” I can see that she is also confused. “Oh, yes, sorry about that. I was here and it was pretty busy, he was actually pretty embarrassed about forgetting about the phone but I reprimanded him about it.” She hadn’t, but she could tell this woman wasn’t going to be satisfied by anything less. Little did we know…

The customer had a ridiculous demand.

“Well, what good does that do me? I want to see you yell at him now! He needs to get in trouble!” she demanded. I thought I was on Candid Camera (does that show still exist?). She actually wanted to see me get yelled at. Because I accidentally forgot about her on the phone. “I’m sorry, ma’am, but I’m not going to do that. He’s apologized to you, and I’ve apologized to you. It was an accident and I heard him still trying to help you. What else can we help you with today?” She looked defeated.

Another customer thought it was funny.

“Nothing. I just wanted to come here to give you a piece of my mind.” She turned and left in a huff. My manager and I looked at each other and kind of laughed, while another customer made fun of her as soon as she had left. “Oooh, you were rude to me! I want you to yell at him! What crazy witch!”

That lady must be pretty bored to go all the way to a store just because she was left on hold. Talk about wasting her time!

Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The customer has literally lost her mind!

Another Game Store employee weighs in.

Yes, this is a good question.

A former pizza place employee shares their experience.

Some customers are really crazy!

