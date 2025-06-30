Customer Claims Dropping Paper Towels “Bruises” Them, So Worker Silently Walks Away Without Saying A Word

Sometimes, people shock you with the absurdity of their comments.

So, what would you do if someone interrupted you at work to lecture you about “bruising” paper towels? Would you waste your energy correcting their nonsense? Or would you save your breath and walk away before the conversation got any weirder?

In the following story, one overnight stocker finds themselves in this exact situation and is left shocked. Here’s what happened.

…really? I work at one of the 24-hour big retail stores as a 3rd shift stock person. The best part of my job is how few customers I actually interact with on a nightly basis. Usually, it doesn’t even go past saying hello to them. The other night, I was in the process of putting up packs of paper towels. I picked up two of them and walked down to where they were. I then did what I usually do, I dropped one pack on the ground so I could use both hands to put the other up on the shelf. (They aren’t heavy, just easier to handle and finesse this way)

The customer didn’t like what he had done.

A customer had been standing nearby as I did this, and she piped up, “You shouldn’t do that.” I turned to look at her and said, “Do what?” “Drop the paper towels like that. It bruises them and makes them less effective.” I just stared at her for a moment before putting the second pack on the shelf and walking away.

Yikes! Some people just can’t keep their opinions to themselves.

