Customer Complained His Cheese Ball Didn’t Have Enough Nuts, So The Staff Made Sure His Next One Had Way Too Many

Customers who demand special treatment don’t always read the fine print.

So, what would you do if a customer insisted you remake their order twice, just because they weren’t satisfied with a nearly finished product?

Would you go out of your way to please them?

Or would you make sure they got what they wanted and then some?

In the following story, two Hickory Farms employees deal with this very situation.

Here’s how they handled it.

The customer should always get what they ask for I worked at the Hickory Farms store when I was 16, as a “Cheese Ball Boy,” making cheese balls. You cut a 40-pound block of cheese with a wire device that looked like a garrotte, measured out a piece weighing a pound on a scale, and then made the cheese ball. To make it, you formed it into a ball about the size of a softball, rolled it around in a big container of crushed nuts, put a cherry on top, wrapped it in cellophane, and put it into a box labelled with the type of cheese you used. My manager was a woman in her mid-twenties named Lois. She was a very attractive blonde with a fun personality. Not only did the customers enjoy her, but the three or four high school boys working for her did, too. They would do anything she asked them, like little puppies. She also allowed us to eat the beef sticks that were sold there, further cementing our loyalty.

It all started over the amount of nuts on the outside of a cheese ball.

One day, there was a totally ******* customer who complained there weren’t enough crushed nuts on the cheeseball he bought the day before. Lois ignored the fact that a quarter of his cheese ball had been eaten. She was told that the ones in the refrigerated display were also a bit light on nuts, according to the customer, when she offered to swap it for a new one. So she told him she’d go in the back and have a fresh one made up with lots of crushed nuts. She came back and told me what she needed. Luckily, I was only halfway through a new 40-pound block of cheese, so I made the cheese ball with some extra nuts and brought it out to her when it was finished.

Unfortunately, the new one still wasn’t good enough for him.

I saw her present it to the customer, who said in a very condescending tone, “I thought you said you were going to add MORE nuts.” She smiled and told him she’d be right back. In the back, she told me to make another one, but since I was loading it up with lots of crushed nuts, to weigh out only 12 ounces of cheese, or it wouldn’t fit in the box. She stood by the container of crushed nuts while I weighed out the new one, and when I turned to walk it to her, she said, “Just bowl it to me.”

He had no idea how “special” his cheese ball actually was.

So I rolled it across the floor to her, and watched her move it around in the nuts, place the smaller cheese ball on top of the cellophane wrapper that already had a big pile of nuts on it, and then wrap the cheeseball with all the nuts that were only held in place by the cellophane around the cheeseball. Size-wise, it looked like a standard cheeseball, but it clearly had a shitload of nuts around it. As soon as it was unwrapped, the extra nuts were going to fall out. She popped a cherry on top before sealing the cellophane, grabbed an empty cheeseball box, and walked it out to the customer. He approved, and left the store with with his “special” cheeseball. As I was leaving at the end of my shift, she told me not to say anything about what we had done.

This is one reason why you should never be rude to the people handling your food.

Regardless of how a customer acts, you should never do anything nasty with their food.

