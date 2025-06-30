Customer Delays Store Closing By Shopping For A Prolonged Period Of Time, But She Also Claims It’s Okay Because She’s Also “Worked In A Store Before”

To be a good customer, you must behave like one.

One thing that doesn’t make you a good customer is showing up just before closing time, taking your time shopping, and making employees who want to go home stay late just for you.

Learn how one Redditor had to deal with a customer who insisted she understood what their job entailed but continued to be very rude.

Let’s read the whole story.

“But I’ve also worked in a store before” I remember this one well. It happened the day after “The thief who got cold feet” story. It was one day before our national day, and I was at work at the grocery store, and this was some years ago. I was working late/closing shift (4 p.m. to 11 p.m.).

But then, a special customer came around.

The store closes at 11 p.m. Around 10:50 p.m., a lady with a typical Karen haircut and purple hair color walks into the store and grabs a shopping cart, and walks into the opposite end of the store with meat fridges and freezers. I start the closing routines and don’t think much of it. The time hits 11, I’ve finished my routines and the lady is still standing there in the same exact spot.

You’ll never believe what she says next.

I go to her to tell her the store is closed, but before I get a single word in she says: “I know, the store is closed. I know you want to go home. I’ve worked in a store before you know.” I kinda just responded with “mhm? Are you loo-“

Oh, but she wasn’t done…

“Listen, I’ve worked in a store before! You ALWAYS let the customer finish shopping,” and then she started rambling incomprehensibly. The time hits 23:05, she FINALLY starts moving. But was swerving between the freezers, not grabbing anything. On the way to the cash registers, she suddenly takes a sharp right turn to look at something. The entire time she is rambling to me about something, I was spacing out and just following her to make sure she leaves.

But the OP got smart.

Finally, at 23:12, she makes it to the register and my colleague scans her items. Then, she realizes she forgot something and is about to go grab it, but before she does, I say, “I’ll go grab it for you,” which I did. I return with the item, and my colleague scans it through. Then, she asks about cigarettes (the store uses an electronic safe that you pay for a ticket you scan, and then the item drops like a vending machine). While tapping the screen in front of the register, my colleague explains that whatever cigarettes she wanted we were out of.

So, guess how the woman responded?

She scoffs and proceeds to look for her wallet in her purse. After rummaging for what felt like forever, she finds the wallet, pays and packs her stuff in a bag and heads for the exit. I follow her to lock the door. She notices some National Day flower bouquets by the exit and is about to stop to look at them, when she probably noticed me rolling my eyes, and she left. The time was now around 11:23, and my colleague still needed to finish counting the till.

The OP couldn’t believe this behavior went on the entire time the woman was there.

The entire time from when I first walked up to the lady and until she left, she was rambling about stores and how she worked in one and, “I know how it is,” and stuff. Lady, if you know then please leave so I can go home!

Was the OP in the right to be annoyed? Let’s see what Reddit thinks by reading the comments below.

One Redditor had some wise advice.

Another gave the perfect script.

And finally, one commenter had accepted that this is what the job entailed.

Talk about a rude customer!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.