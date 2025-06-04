Customer Insulted A Woman And Her Grandkids, So This Bookstore Worker Embarrassed Him

Some people can be so darn RUDE.

There’s no doubt about that, my friends!

So what is a person supposed to do in a situation like that?

Check out what this book store employee did when a customer decided they wanted to act like a jerk.

Bookstore customer tried to shame a grandma. “I work in a bookstore. There’s an older lady who comes in on Sundays after church with her two (I assume) grandkids, maybe 4 or 5 years old. I don’t know her personally but she shops there regularly enough that we recognize each other. Last Sunday I was ringing up her purchases, and the two kids were excited about some Spider-Man thing by the registers. They weren’t being disruptive or even all that loud, just energetic and basically acting like little kids. The lady buys her stuff and tells her “kiddos” to come along and they leave, we all wave to each other as they head out.

Classy guy!

The next guy in line comes to my register and makes a nod in the direction of the lady and the kids, and says “now there’s a fine argument for birth control.” He then smirks all smug-like to me, I guess thinking that since I’m a dude I’ll agree with his bad attitude. I love kids and also it was literally just a nice old lady taking her grandkids to the bookstore, and his comment really irked me.

It was time to make this guy look stupid.

So made an audible little gasp and did my best ‘I’m offended’ expression, and let it linger for just an extra uncomfortable moment. He already looks taken aback, and then I tell him that the lady was my mother-in-law and the kids were my niece & nephew, and that I didn’t appreciate him speaking about my family in such a tone. He went beet red and apologized, and I said no, if he meant it he should apologize to them. The lady/kids hadn’t quite made it to the exit yet so I waved again like I was trying to get their attention, and he just up and left without even buying his book.”

Some people need to learn to keep their rude thoughts to themselves.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user shared a story.

This person weighed in.

And another individual shared their thoughts.

It’s amazing how rude some people are!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.