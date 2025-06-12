Customer Kept Asking For “Extra Onions” On His Burger, So This Employee Gave Him More Than He Could Handle

Some customers have very specific requests.

This man was working in the kitchen of a busy restaurant.

He encountered a customer who wanted “extra onions” on his burger.

This customer came in repeatedly for three days, having the same request every time.

He complied, but he was not expecting the customer to react the way he did.

Customer requests “extra onion” I worked in the kitchen at a decent restaurant within close proximity to several destination-type golf courses, so we’d often get the same customers several days in a row.

I happened to be working lunch Friday to Sunday along with my buddy who was bartending. He put in an order for a burger with “a lot of extra onion.” So, the first day, I probably doubled up the normal, pre-sliced red onion.

The same guy ordered the same thing with the same special request.

Saturday, same guy orders the same thing, but asks for more this time. So, I put maybe 1/4 of a red onions worth of slices on. Sunday rolls around, and he asked for even more. So I grab a new onion, peel it, and cut off the top and bottom. So it will lay flat and stick it on the burger.

This thing is comically large, easily half onion. I was trying to be a smarty pants. Fully expecting it to come back. Not only did he eat it, but left a tip specifically for me.

Make people happy, and they will reward you for it.

