Customer Left Retail Employee Questioning Her Sanity When He Wouldn’t Accept That A White Basket Was White, So She Sent Him To Talk To Her Manager

Have you ever wondered if your green is the same green that other people see? I have. But then I stop thinking about it to avoid having an existential crisis.

Like this retail worker who was left questioning her sanity after a customer kept denying a basket was white when it clearly was white.

…Or was it?

Read on and see for yourself.

Customer left me questioning my sanity. He wouldn’t accept the fact that a basket was white. I live in a European country, and I work part-time at a grocery store, hopefully full-time someday (when I am not suffering from 8+ diagnoses anymore). I was at a shelf, doing the usual stuff. An elderly male customer walked over to me with a plastic wicker basket and ask me “hun, what color is this”?

Odd already, but it gets weirder.

It was 100% white, no nuances, no shade, not a slightly warmer or colder white, just WHITE-white. So I tried to keep a straight face and gave him the answer. He didn’t believe it.

So he argued with her.

He KEPT THINKING it cannot possibly be white. He just wouldn’t accept the truth. I had to send him to the manager, I just couldn’t deal with it. He kept insisting that the basket wasn’t white. He was not blind, I am absolutely certain. Are there some kind of special colorblindness where you cannot see the color white? I don’t know.

Is the basket white or golden? Or blue? Or black? Doesn’t matter, no answer will convince him.

