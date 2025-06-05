Customer Moved Ahead In A Confusing Bagel Shop Line, But When Another Shopper Called Him Out, He Was Left Second-Guessing Himself

Some people take “first come, first served” more literally than others.

AITA? Took the place in line that (I thought) was rightfully mine I had an awkward moment yesterday in a bagel shop, and I’m trying to get an understanding of what I can learn for future interactions. I entered the store, and it was busy, but it’s a small enough place to see everyone who’s in there. There was no clear idea where the line to order began — there never is in this place — people tend to just stand around and wait to get served (they should really get tape). I stood behind a group of young people close to the register and waited to order. Then a woman and her daughter walked in. A man standing by the deli counter struck up a conversation with her about the bagels.

Once he figured out where the line began, he made his way over.

I then registered that’s where the line began, so I walked over there and stood in front of the woman and her daughter, because I was rightfully in the store first and waiting to be served. She then told me she was here first. I corrected her and said no, I saw you walk in after me, I was actually waiting first, but it was unclear where the line began. She said, “I got to the line first, but you can go. I don’t want to start anything.” It wasn’t a big deal, and I was in and out, but I still feel conflicted. She seems to know I was in the store first, but was it the right thing for me to do to communicate that I was here before injecting myself into the line? Probably. AITA?

Wow! It seems like a simple misunderstanding.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened.

This person thinks he should’ve explained it first.

Perfect way to handle it!

This person also feels like he should’ve just asked.

Here’s someone who thinks it was an honest mistake.

According to this reader, he wasn’t in line.

He should’ve used his manners.

What he did was very rude and entitled because he clearly wasn’t in line.

