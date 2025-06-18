Customer Overheard Another Customer Say He Couldn’t Afford A Suitcase, So He Generously Bought One For Him

Folks, this is what it’s all about…

7 years and the only good story that’s has ever come out of working retail happened to me 2 days ago. “I work in a travel goods store. There were a few customers browsing around the store, no one needed any help at the moment so I was just standing by the front desk. A customer came in, elderly man with a deep Haitian accent and okay English. He came up to me and said that he wasn’t looking to buy today, but he was planning on visiting family in Haiti that he hasn’t seen in over 20 years.

This guy wasn’t a big spender.

He said that he has been saving up money for a while and finally started planning his trip albeit still a few months away. He just wanted something inexpensive for the trip. So I pointed him in the right direction and he told me he was going to look around. As I walked away another customer waved me down (a younger guy in what looked like a pretty expensive suit) and started asking me some questions about some high end brands. After about 15 minutes of talking to this other man the Haitian man walks over and said something along the lines of “I’m sorry to interrupt but thank you for the help, I’m not ready to buy it yet but I’ll come back in a few months when I have all of my trip money together.”

The man in the suit made a suggestion.

The man in the suit then asked him what suitcase he was looking at. And the Haitian man pointed to the cheapest one we had in the front of the store for $20. Suitman said “you don’t want those, they don’t last very long the way the airlines throw stuff around. How about one of these.” and he walks over to a mid-range $70 suitcase. The Haitian man laughed a little and said “I can’t afford those!”

Wow!

Suitman blew my mind and said “don’t worry about that I will pay for it.” The Haitian man kinda laughed it off, thinking it was a joke or something or maybe he misunderstood. Even I was a bit skeptical. But Suitman insisted he was serious, handed me his credit card, and said to let him pick out a color.

What a nice guy!

The Haitian man reluctantly picked out a suit case and walked over to the desk with me. He practically burst into tears when the credit card went through. After some handshaking and many thank yous, the Haitian man left. Suitman proceeded to buy $600 worth of luggage for himself and his family. Not only was it one of my biggest sales ever, it was also the biggest random act of kindness I had ever seen in my life. After working in retail hell for so long, this is something I will never forget.”

