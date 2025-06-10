Customer Shares That She’s Collecting Rare Coins, So The Retail Worker Surprises Her With A Piece She Needs For Her Collection

Working retail can mean dealing with difficult customers, but sometimes customers are so delightful that it gives you all the warm fuzzies inside.

In today’s story, a retail worker shares a sweet tale about a charming lady who is collecting coins.

The customer wasn’t expecting the employee to do anything special for her, but when she was about to leave, she was in for a sweet surprise.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

A collectible 50p. Here in England we have 50p coins, and some of them are decorated to celebrate someone, an event, or landmark. These can be quite collectible. Last year a series of 5 coins was released to celebrate the author Beatrix Potter, and certainly the older generations liked to keep them. By far the most sought after coin featured a character called Peter Rabbit, and it wasn’t uncommon for people to ask me to try and find one in my till for them.

The coins are still in circulation.

Fast forward to today. The coins are rarer than they used to be, but they are also sought after by less people. A lady comes up to my till, buys a few things with a total of £3.50, and pays with exact change, one of the coins being a 50p. Naturally I glance at it and remarked it was one of the Beatrix 50p’s.

The employee commented on the coin.

W-Woman M-Me M- “That’s one of those Potter 50p’s, haven’t seen one in a while.” W- “Oh sorry can I take that back? I’ve got 4 of them and I want to give all 5 to my granddaughter.” So I give it back to her, and she can only give me a £1 coin. She now needs 50p change.

The woman shares which coins she has collected.

W- “Sorry about that love, I’ve been trying to track down these coins for months and I just got this one (Beatrix Potter Seal) from across the road there!” M- “Oh really? Which ones have you got so far then?” W- “I’ve got the duck, squirrel, the hedgehog and the seal.” At this point I notice the queue is growing, so I start fumbling around for a 50p to give her as change.

She decides to do something nice for the lady.

By chance I looked down and happened to notice the Peter Rabbit 50p was half buried in my till. The last coin she needed. I quickly fished it out, turned it face up so the lady didn’t see the design and gave her the receipt. M- “Well good luck finding that last one madam, hopefully it turns up soon!” W- “Thank you love, have a good shift”.

Her reaction when she saw the coin was so sweet.

She walks away, but doesn’t get far before looking at her change to put it in her purse. She turns around and looks at me, now serving another customer. She walks past my till and silently mouths “thank you!”. I nodded my head and smiled. Rarely have I seen anyone leave our store looking as overjoyed as she was, definitely the highlight of my day.

What a sweet story! I love that they were both nice and friendly to each other, and it worked out so perfectly.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person also collects unique 50ps.

A former coin collector weighs in.

This person is impressed with English coins.

Another person is amazed at a Peter rabbit coin.

This person also wants to collect the Beatrix Potter coins.

What a simply delightful story!

