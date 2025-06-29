Customer Told Ice-Cream Shop Employee It Was Against The Health Code To Have A Dog In The Restaurant, But They Let The Pooch Stay

Some people completely disregard public rules and act entitled about it!

AITA for speaking up about dogs in a food establishment (San Francisco) I went to a local SF ice cream shop, just hoping to enjoy a treat like I usually do. When I walked in, I noticed two people eating inside with a dog that clearly wasn’t a service animal.

Since it’s against California Health and Safety Code § 114259.5 to have non-service animals inside food establishments, I quietly let one of the employees know. She said she’d take care of it. But after about 10-15 minutes, nothing happened. It felt like the staff wasn’t going to do anything, so I (probably naively) approached the two people myself and gently let them know about the law.

That’s when things turned ugly. They told me the staff said it was okay, and when I explained that it actually wasn’t, they started being aggressive and mean, taking pictures of me, and threatening to put me on social media. I was honestly just trying to protect public health, not get into a confrontation. I ended up taking a photo too, just for my own safety.

The part that hurt most was that the staff didn’t step in or support me at all. The one who said she would take care of it said she had to go on break and was busy, and another said they didn’t know the law. I felt completely alone and kind of humiliated. I love this shop and have been coming for years.

I’m not trying to get anyone in trouble—I just wish the staff were better trained and willing to uphold the law so customers don’t have to be put in uncomfortable or even unsafe situations. I’m tired of seeing dogs in cafes, bakeries, restaurants, etc. in SF and no one doing anything about it. But I also don’t want to come off as rude. AITA in this situation?

This user finds it hard to understand some dog owners.

This user knows this girl is not at fault!

Exactly! This user knows there’s a reason why they built these laws.

This user knows that those strangers simply got defensive about their dog.

This user knows how frustrating it is to see pets at a restaurant.

