Customer Wanted Each Grocery Bag To Be As Heavy As Possible, So This Employee Did Exactly What He Was Told

Petty arguments between spouses can sometimes lead to creative consequences.

If you had a fight with your spouse, would you ever do something simple to try to annoy them even more?

This guy was working as a grocery store bagger when he was in high school. A customer at the checkout counter had an unusual reqeust

It turns out the customer has a funny reason behind this request.

Read the story below to find out more.

“Could you bag my groceries as heavy as possible?” I worked as a bagger at a small, family-owned grocery store. This was while I was still in high school. One day, a man came through the checkout with a full cart of groceries.

Here’s how their conversation went.

Me: “Paper or plastic?” Customer: “I’d like double bagged paper. And I’d like you to make each bag as heavy as you can.” Me: “Sure thing!”

This man welcomed any exciting requests from customers.

A bit of a strange request, sure, but anything that broke up the monotony of the day was welcomed. I managed to load his entire cart into three fairly heavy bags and bring them out to his car.

The customer shared that it’s his way to annoy his wife.

Customer: “In case you’re wondering, I just had a fight with the wife. And it’s my turn to pick up the groceries.” Me: “Uh huh…” Customer: “It’s also her turn to unload the car.”

LOL. That was funny. Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Sometimes, being helpful means being an accomplice to an act of revenge.

