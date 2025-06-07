Customer Was Rude To A Fast Food Worker, So They Charged Her For Something They Give Away For Free

It pays to be nice to workers…especially food workers!

Because they’ll hook you up from time to time if you treat them with respect.

And who couldn’t use an extra sauce or two, right?

Check out this story from Reddit and you’ll see what I’m talking about.

Interrupt me when I am trying to help? Enjoy paying full price. “I work at a well known chicken place that is almost always busy. Weekends are the worst because it is the busiest time and we rarely have enough people to manage everything. It is stressful but almost everyone is polite and patient with us. A lady came in with her family and got up to the counter I was working at, we will call her Pislik. Now she starts to order food items and I am following along,

Well, that’s annoying…

However she keeps interrupting me when I am just trying to clarify and confirm each thing. It ticks me off so I just try to stay calm. Cue Petty Revenge. Once she finished ordering, I rung up everything to standard code (which is what we are supposed to do & it makes the price as high as possible) she complains about the high price point and I say, “Sorry, that is the main price for all of this so there is nothing I can do.” In my mind I said, sorry, maybe if you weren’t interrupting me and being rude, I would fix all this and save you money.

She paid and that was that.

It wasn’t over.

Until… Pislik came back to the counter and asked for some sauce packets. Cue Petty Revenge Double Down Now normally extra sauces cost 49 cents per cup but I tend to give a few sauce packets when people need them for food, But when she came up and tried to get sauces.

No free sauce for you!

You can guess what I did. 2 lessons for the people of Reddit! 1: The customer isn’t always right & the employees get the final say. 2: Don’t mess around with fast food employees; because they will mess you up even more.

Always be nice to people who touch your food and control how much your order costs!

If you’re rude to workers, you’re gonna pay extra!

