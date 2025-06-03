Customers Gave A Burger King Employee A Hard Time, So They Made Sure Their Food Was Unappetizing

Never mess with fast food workers!

Because, like it or not, these folks have a lot of power and control over their customers…

So it’s a good idea to mind your manners when you deal with them.

Check out how this worker got even with customers who gave them a hard time.

Artful fast-food petty revenge. Nothing gross. “Way back in my struggling to get through college days of yore, I worked part time at the Burger King near my apartment for some extra scratch. This BK was in a pretty sketchy part of town, and neither the facilities, nor the employees, nor the clientele was exactly upper crust. Now this is not going to be a story of spitting in someone’s soda or putting their bun down my pants. I would NEVER do something unhealthy or gross to someone’s food.

Nobody deserves that, plus, where is the art? The finesse? All my co-workers were lazy people with bad attitudes. The exception (other than me) was this mousy high school girl who worked the drive through on weekends. She was one of those wide-eyed, meek girls who looked barely old enough to work, and really should have been at a kiosk in the mall or something, but for whatever reason she worked at this BK. All drive-thrus have their share of **** to deal with, but the drive-through at this BK was particularly nasty. It was a never-ending parade of vicious and strangely demanding customer orders.

For example, individual cars would often want to order separately for all 6 people in the car during the busy times. If you told them “no” you would get cussed by the entire car, and if they actually stuck around to get their order, one of the drinks would end up blasting into the drive-through window as they sped away cussing. People would bang on the windows, yell, throw stuff, and if it wasn’t stuff like that, it was just people frequently being really mean and threatening. Like I said, it was a sketchy part of town. Also, for some reason, a lot of people who came to this BK had especially picky and specific orders. A very common thing was to order the original chicken sandwich (the one that is long, not a regular circle-shaped sandwich), load it up with extra toppings, and ask for it cut in half – turning it into a mini-submarine sandwich. I don’t know why this was such a thing at that BK, but it was very common. The order usually went like this: “I want the original chicken sandwich with extra lettuce, extra mayo, extra pickles, extra tomato, and extra ketchup. And when I say extra ketchup I mean extra ketchup, because ya’ll never put enough ketchup on anything. And make sure it’s HOT! Ya’ll never heat up the sandwich enough. And I want that sandwich cut in half. You hear me? Last time ya’ll didn’t cut it in half! How am I supposed to eat a sandwich that big if ya’ll don’t cut it in half? Don’t make me come in there. Better get it right.”

Typically this didn’t bother me, as I only worked in the kitchen making all the orders and was just focused on getting through the shift. But on days when that nice girl worked, it made my blood boil listening to all the **** she had to endure through her entire shift. If people asked for crazy stuff nicely, I didn’t care. But when the jerks would bark and be mean to her, I would look for especially petty ways to mess with their order. If someone was yelling about their food not being hot enough, it got microwaved for 2 minutes instead of 15 seconds. Anything with cheese came out like lava. Berating her for 5 minutes about making sure there was enough ketchup? Enjoy your ketchup sandwich, wrapped in 4 wrappers to keep it from leaking everywhere.

“Make sure that bacon is crispy, I don’t want no soft bacon!” Into the fryers your bacon goes, until every strip is as hard, brittle, and dark as your soul. But my masterpiece was when the “load up the original chicken sandwich and cut it in half” people acted like jerks. I would load that sandwich up just like they demanded, with every topping they screamed for. Lettuce piled up to the sky. Gobs of ketchup and mayo, oozing through the mountain of tomatoes and pickles that were expertly stacked between the two stalest buns I could find. Nuked for 2 minutes in the microwave. “And don’t forget to cut it in half! How am I supposed to eat a sandwich if ya’ll don’t cut it in half?!” Oh I didn’t forget. I always remember to cut it in half. THE LONG WAY.”

