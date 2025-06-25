Destructive Puppy Caused Multiple Problems, So The Dog Owner’s Roommate Reported Her To The RA At Her College Apartment

It’s never fun to get someone in trouble, especially if it’s someone you’re even kind of friends with.

What would you do if a roommate’s dog was so destructive that the dog even started damaging the windowsill of your apartment? Would you ignore the situation, or report the roommate even if it meant getting her in trouble?

One college student finds herself in that exact situation, and she’s not sure if she handled it correctly.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for asking my roommate to pay for damages her dog caused, even though it contributed to her dropping out? My (20F) ex-roommate “Sarah” and I are both college students. We shared an on-campus apartment and a bedroom. She brought her 8-month-old dog as an ESA, even though the paperwork required the animal to be trained. Spoiler: he wasn’t.

The puppy caused a lot of problems.

I told her beforehand I didn’t mind the dog, but I wouldn’t be helping take care of him. Almost immediately, he was barking constantly and having accidents. I was patient—puppies are a lot, I get that. But when the dog started teething, Sarah didn’t supervise him.

Sarah didn’t even apologize.

He destroyed a $5 basket, then went after a hand-knit blanket and eventually my $150 chair. I repeatedly asked her to watch him or keep him off the furniture. She always brushed it off with, “He’s just a puppy,” and never apologized. He even started chewing the windowsill in the apartment.

She finally had to say something.

I reported that to our RA, mostly because it was campus property and I didn’t want to be held liable. That ended up being the final straw—Sarah was told she’d lose the dog from damage to campus property and be fined $200. She told me she was thinking of dropping out anyway, and a few days later, she did.

She saw her one last time.

When she came back to move out, I asked her to reimburse me for the chair (it was splintered and not easily repairable). She agreed to 90$ because her mom said I caused further damage and was irresponsible for letting the dog sit in the chair. I didn’t argue—just took the money. Now I’m feeling conflicted. I didn’t want to get her in trouble or contribute to her dropping out, but I also don’t think I should have to pay for damage her dog caused. So AITA?

She didn’t get her into trouble and contribute to her dropping out. Sarah’s dog did that.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The dog really needed to be trained.

This person calls the former roommate a “bad dog owner.”

It wasn’t the dog that needed to be trained.

This person guesses at how the roommate thought things would work out.

She will be much better off with a different roommate.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.