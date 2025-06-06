Dog Owner Throws A Ball For Her Pooch At The Park, But Then Another Doggo Shows Up And Steals The Toy

If you’re going to play fetch with your dog at a dog park, it seems like a wise idea to make sure your dog is fairly well trained. Otherwise, you might encounter a situation like the one in this story.

AITA For calling out a lady at the dog park?! So I go to the same dog park consistently, my dog has a group of friends and me and the other owners get along. We each throw balls brought from home (obviously different from a normal tennis ball) for our individual dogs with no issues. One day this new dog shows up in the time we all go and the dog will growl and nips at the other dogs until they drop their balls. And then the dog runs around with the ball for like 20 minuets. Which isn’t a huge deal. But at some point like I would like to get back to throwing it.

This own never plays with her dog or brings a ball. After 30 min of nicely asking the dog to drop my ball I look at the owner and nicely say “can you see if you can get it from him” She rolls her eyes and calls her dog’s name but the dog keeps running from her with no recall. After awhile she gets it back, hands it to me and says “Be careful, He’s just going to keep taking it.”

I say, “oh, you should figure out how to control your dog then.” She scoffs and sits down eyes on her phone as her dog does the same thing to other dogs. The other owners get annoyed too and won’t throw it when she is there. Everyone else including me will try to get it back quickly and be polite. It seems like that’s the etiquette.

We didn’t see her for a while after that until today when I had to go later than normal. I’m throwing the ball and on my dogs way back to me, she shows up, my dog drops the ball at my feet and when I try to grab it her dogs growls at me and snatches it. She just walked away. For 20 minuets I try to get it back.

Again this is mine and clearly not a cheap one and it’s the only ball my dog will chase. I ask “can you please try to get my ball back.” She rolls her eyes and for over 30 minuets stares at her dog saying nothing until I say “so you still can’t control your dog.” She looked mad and starts trying. She calls the dog’s name for 15 minuets. And can’t really get it back and I have to give her one of the treats I bring for my dog so she can bribe her dog into giving it back.

I had a friend with me and we wrap it up after I get the ball back. He asks why and I loudly say while looking at her “oh she can’t seem to figure out how to train her dog and she thinks it’s my fault so we should just go.” She gets noticeably mad at this and I can hear her loudly ranting about it to some random guy. This guys dog and my dog shared my dogs ball no problem earlier btw.

This is frustrating to me and l will continue to call this out but I’m not sure if I’m in the jerk. I know they are dogs, I know this happens. But blaming me for her dog taking my ball and her not being able to get it back seems crazy to me. A dog having it for a bit and then dropping it or running with and playing with my dog is one thing but being possessive and never giving it back seems like behavioral issue especially when the owner can’t control it. This dog is a large husky and growls and nips at any dog and now human! Am I the jerk for calling her out?

The dog is basically stealing the ball, and the owner doesn’t seem concerned about it. If she can’t control her dog, she should at least keep it on a leash so it can’t bother anyone else.

