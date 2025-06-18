Driver Was Rude To This Motorcyclist, So They Acted Like They Keyed Her Car While Stuck in Traffic

I would never advise anyone to mess with another person in traffic, because there are just too many crazy people out there these days.

Now, with that being said, I’d like to add that the story you’re about to read is pretty darn funny…just don’t try this at home!

Read on to get all the details!

Try to hit me? I’ll (pretend to) key your car. “I was riding my bike today on a road that is somewhere between a side road and a connecting road. The speed limit is 35, but it rarely gets up that fast at the time I was riding on it. I generally follow all traffic laws, ride with a helmet, etc, but I do try to be cognizant and non-obstructive of traffic. Where I enter this road, traffic is usually going about the speed limit or slightly slower. About a mile past that though, it slows down significantly. It terminates in a busier intersection, so there’s usually a long line of cars going ~5-10 mph after that.

Honk honk!

Shortly before reaching the slowed cars, an old lady laid on her horn as she passed me, and passed obnoxiously close to – I could have kicked her car she was so close. Normally, I’d just take a place behind a car and follow the flow of traffic to my destination (which is before the intersection); however the lady was only a few cars ahead, so I rode up the shoulder to get next to her.

It was time to psyche her out!

I got her attention and held up my keys, then made it look like I was keying her car. She started to flip out as I flipped her off and rode off into the sunset – I was on an e-bike and she was stuck in traffic so there’s no way she was catching up. I wouldn’t actually damage someone’s property like that (who needs that sort of exposure), but I do hope she took some time after that to evaluate her actions.”

Road rage can be dangerous.

They ruined her day…at least for a little while!

