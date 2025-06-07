Each Parent Tried To Reward Their Son In Secret, So He Walked Away With Twice The Chocolate And None Of The Guilt

Parents often have their own ways of rewarding good behavior, and sometimes, they don’t exactly coordinate.

When both mom and dad step in with the same sweet idea, a quiet moment at the checkout turns into a secret win for one lucky kid.

Read on for the whole story!

“Don’t tell your dad” – I watched a little boy win at life today. I was the customer in line at the checkout, and the cashier was ringing me out when a family (mom, dad, and a ~7-year-old boy) pulled up behind me. Dad immediately wandered away while mom started loading her groceries on the conveyor belt.

So the mother offered her son a treat for his good behavior.

After she loaded a few things, she turned to the boy and said, “You were really good today, would you like to pick out a chocolate?” The boy got super happy, grabbed a Kinder Egg, and put it on the conveyor belt. Mom then tells him, “Don’t tell your dad.”

Then something incredible happened.

Dad comes back, and mom says she forgot something, so dad continues loading the belt while mom walks away. Dad then turns to his son and says, “You were really good today, would you like to pick out a chocolate?” I have never in my life seen a kid look so happy. He picks another Kinder Egg and puts it on the belt.

The boy was once again sworn to secrecy.

Sure enough, dad then says, “Don’t tell your mom.” I didn’t say anything to ruin this kid’s wonderful two-chocolate day, but I had a good chuckle walking out of there.

This day sounds like any kid’s dream come true!

What did Reddit make of this wholesome story?

Many important life lessons are taught in the checkout line.

Children of divorced parents get double treats all the time, according to this Redditor!

Some kids aren’t the best at keeping secrets, though.

Maybe secrets are just a normal part of any healthy family!

Some secrets are too sweet to spoil.

