Employee Asked A 93-Year-Old Customer For Her Secret To Long Life, And She Got The Most Unexpected Answer

Kindness and wisdom can come from the most surprising places.

If an older woman came into a bakery where you worked to buy a birthday cake, would you simply smile and help her pick a cake, or would you strike up a conversation?

This woman working at a grocery store bakery was in this situation, and she decided to strike up a conversation.

This inspired the customer to share inspiring and funny stories.

Read the full story below for all the details.

So a 93-year-old lady came in the bakery yesterday… And bought herself a piece of cake. Telling me it was her birthday. I work in a grocery store bakery, so it was just your standard fare.

This woman received compliments about their cake.

She was so impressed, telling me how beautiful all the cakes were. Bad news, lady. We don’t even make the cakes. They come in pre-made and frozen, but that’s besides the point.

She admires old people who are independent.

Right off the bat, I gotta tell you that I have a soft spot for old people, especially kind old ladies. I thought it was really cute that she came in to buy her own birthday cake. And I really admire someone who still has independence at her age.

They started an interesting conversation.

I asked her what the secret was to her longevity. And she told me, “Be absolutely wicked in your 20s. And get to know many men! I also have a scotch every night before bed.”

She couldn’t stop laughing.

This came from a teeny li’l old gran. So, I was totally shocked and couldn’t stop laughing! She also told me that she was at Pearl Harbor the day of the bombing, and after she survived that, she figured she was going to live forever. Nice to have customers who brighten your day every once in awhile.

What a spunky old lady!

Some people age, while others live their lives beautifully.

