Employee Had To Wear Professional Shoes To Work, So She Found A Pair Of Ugly Ones That Technically Complied With The Policy

Dress codes often exist for very good reasons. For example, some companies want to make sure their employees look professional in front of customers.

What would you do if you were told you had to wear “professional shoes”? Would you go out and buy a pair of shoes, or would you dig up a pair that would really annoy your boss?

I wouldn’t be writing this if the employee in this story did anything but try to annoy the boss!

Let’s see what happened.

Wore the “Right” Shoes to Work, Boss Regretted It At my retail job, the manager demanded we wear “professional shoes” per the dress code. I dug up the ugliest, clunkiest, neon-green loafers that barely fit the rules.

My coworker burst out laughing, saying I looked like a radioactive clown!

Her boss didn’t find it funny!

Customers stared, and the boss’s face fell. She begged me to wear sneakers the next day, but I rocked those loafers all week. “Just following the dress code!” I grinned. She rewrote the rules by Friday.

That’s hilarious, and a great way to get the policy changed.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

What you do is more important than what you wear.

This person did something similar.

This sounds memorable!

Totally following the rules!

Those shoes certainly caught someone’s attention!

At least the coworker got a good laugh!

