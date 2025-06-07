Employee Wore A Headset Inside A Store, And When One Curious Kid Thought He Was A Secret Agent, The Employee Played Along In A Hilarious Way

Everyone knows that children are naturally curious, especially when they spot something that looks out of the ordinary.

When one retail employee was mistaken for a secret agent in a donut shop, instead of correcting the kid, they decided to put on a show the kid would never forget.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

COVER BLOWN. I REPEAT, COVER IS BLOWN So I work in a store where we use short-range radios with headsets to communicate with each other. It’s a huge help to us and helps us be more efficient. Earlier today, my boss sends me next door to the grocery store to buy donuts for the crew.

But while there, the employee catches the attention of a nearby child.

While I’m waiting in line, a young boy (maybe 7-8) is shooting daggers at me. I’m wearing my sunglasses inside with my earpiece still in as well. As I’m leaving, he yells to grab my attention.

A colorful conversation ensues.

Little kid (LC): Hey! Me: Uhh, yeah? LC: What’s that for? (pointing to my earpiece)

The employee decides to engage.

By now I know where this is going. Me: (I cross my arms) I use it for work. LC: Come here, I have another question.

By this point, the employee is amused.

Mom looks at me with an eye roll because her kid is eccentric and that seems to annoy her. Not me, weird kids always give me a laugh.

It turns out, this kid thinks he’s on some kind of secret mission, so the employee decides to play along.

I bend down to his level to hear, then he whispers: LC: Do you work for the government? Me: (I put my finger over my earpiece) Eagle, this is Condor! Cover blown! I repeat Eagle, our cover is blown!

They really commit to the act.

Then I take me and my donuts and run out of the store as fast as possible while the mom is dying of laughter and the kid’s jaw is on the ground because he just met a secret agent. Highlight of my day.

This kid is going to remember this day for years to come!

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one.

Kids are known to have pretty active imaginations.

Kids seem to be very fascinated by secret agents.

It’s never fun to have to disappoint an adoring onlooker.

This commenter shares another cute anecdote.

That kid may still be telling people about his encounter with a real life secret agent!

