Entitled Customer Wanted To Check Out Immediately, So This Worker Decided To Make Him Wait Awhile

Patience is a virtue, my friends…

And this story proves it in a major way!

Imagine dealing with an entitled customer who takes his time wandering the store for an hour but then is suddenly impatient when he’s ready to check out.

That’s what this employee had to deal with. Let’s see how it all played out.

Be the most obnoxious customer of the month? You’ll just have to wait. “I’m normally a friendly and helpful person towards customers. The store I work in is big, and it can be hard to find things if you’re not familiar with the layout, so I really don’t mind too much when someone comes and finds me several times in one visit to ask for help… provided they’re not a total jerk about it. A few days ago, a couple came in. Anyone who has ever had a job involving customer service knows the type: very entitled, a little rude, and all too demanding.

The customer was only a little rude at first.

The first time the guy (we’ll call him That Guy) asked me for help, he was a little rude and not paying much attention (he called me ma’am, but I’m not a girl), but I didn’t think much of it. I smiled and helped him find what he needed and went back to what I was doing. The couple were there for about an hour, not in any rush.

Hmmm…

That Guy had a real knack for being a few feet away from the service counter with 2-3 people who were clearly doing nothing, and looking around for the nearest employee who was clearly in the middle of something on the floor, then pulling us away from our tasks to ask really obvious and stupid questions. This was a little annoying, but once again, I was used to it so I just went with it. Then That Guy decided it was time to go. I was up front, busy searching for a missing item. That Guy comes up with an armful of stuff. The cashier was busy helping someone finish paying with the rather confusing credit card machine, and behind him there was one more person with maybe two or three items.

That Guy had a demand.

That Guy took one look at the “line” (if you can even call it that), which would take maybe 2 minutes at most to get through, and decided he didn’t wanna wait (keep in mind, he’d been there for an hour, and his wife was nowhere in sight). He turned to me an loudly announced (so the other customers and cashier could hear), “Hey, I have somewhere I need to be and I don’t have time to wait. I need another checker.” I think he was assuming that I would just jump on the other register so he could bypass the line. For a brief moment I was a little taken aback, but I quickly covered it up with a smile. “Okay,” I told him, “I’ll go see if i can find someone.”

I’ll be back…

The other cashier for that shift was on lunch break and I knew the manager (the only other person who was allowed to help out if the line got bad and the second cashier wasn’t available) wouldn’t want to deal with That Guy anyway. I took the opportunity to leave the area. Later, I found out that immediately after I left, another employee happened to walk by and That Guy demanded that he, too, find another cashier. He ended up having to wait.”

I love when doing nothing is actually the best revenge.

Some people can be so entitled!

