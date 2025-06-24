Entitled Man Tried To Cut Ahead At The Airport Restaurant, So Hungry Passenger Asserted Themselves And Then Got Blamed For Being Rude

Airport travel brings out all kinds of questionable behaviors, especially when people are stressed or hungry.

One passenger learned just how tense things could get when a man tried to skip the line without asking.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not allowing someone to go in front of me when ordering food at the airport? So I just got off my flight and I was really hungry. I can’t eat much of the food they had on the plane because of personal reasons. I was waiting in line at a restaurant in the airport, and it’s almost my turn after 5 people ahead of me.

But then comes some unexpected drama.

So when it comes my turn, the guy behind me says to the cashier before I can order: “Hey, my flight is boarding soon, is there any chance you could make my food now?”

This traveler is quick to shut him down, but the man doesn’t seem to care.

To which I reply that I was in line first. He kinda gives me an acknowledging nod, then is about to say something else to the cashier, but I cut him off and say, “I’m really hungry,” because I was.

This rubbed them the wrong way.

I was kind of annoyed because he did not ask me for my spot, just the cashier. I felt this was rude, so I looked him in the eye when I said that.

The man ended up leaving, but it still didn’t sit right with them.

The cashier informs him it would take 10–12 minutes for the food, and he rushes off saying, “All yours, sir,” as if I was the rude one. If he had asked me nicely, I may have said fine, but he didn’t, so I was not polite either. AITA?

Looks like this guy never learned the power of asking nicely.

What did Reddit have to say?

Sometimes you just have to tell it like it is.

If he really cared about getting there promptly, he would have planned accordingly.

Airports may as well be the epicenter for entitled behavior.

Even if this guy really did need to go first, he should have asked differently.

Maybe the man was in a hurry, but that didn’t make skipping the line okay.

Some people need to learn that the world doesn’t bend to their will.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.