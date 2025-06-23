Expensive Dress Was Placed In Clearance By Mistake, So One Vindictive Customer Accused The Boutique Owner Of Scamming Her Customers

Retail comes with its fair share of unpredictable customer behavior.

But when one shopper demanded a discount on a mistake she didn’t even notice until after paying, things quickly escalated beyond reason.

Customer finds a full priced dress dress on the sale rack and demands we give her a 50% off discount. I own a high-end boutique.

But one day, a simple mistake set something into motion.

A full-priced dress was placed on the clearance rack by accident.

Our customers try stuff on and then put it back in the wrong place all the time. A customer buys it, goes home, and realizes she paid full price.

The customer returns to complain, and the boutique tries to make it right.

She came back to my store and argues that she should receive a 50% refund because she found the dress on the 50% off rack. I told her that it was placed there by accident and that it’s actually full price. I showed her the tag that has no sale stickers. I refunded her the full amount, and we kept the dress.

But the customer doesn’t stop there.

She goes home and texts me paragraphs back and forth for hours, claiming I am purposefully stealing from customers and tricking them into buying full-price items. I can’t tell if she’s crazy or if she really just wanted me to give her 50% off a full-price item — or both!

This customer didn’t just want her money back — she wanted someone to blame.

What did Reddit have to say?

Customers who lead with kindness are usually more likely to get their way.

It’s probably safe to say that this customer is a lost cause.

A small business is very different than a multi-million dollar business, which some rude customers tend to forget.

There are some customers who are just never pleased.

It became clear in the end what this customer truly cared about.

Not every customer wants closure — some just want chaos.

