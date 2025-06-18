Family Members Gave Them A Hard Time About Rescheduling His Dad’s Funeral, So He Put His Foot Down And Won’t Deal With Them Anymore

Some people are just totally unbelievable…

And I don’t mean that in a good way!

Would you be annoyed if your family members kept wanting to change the date of a funeral to try to accommodate everyone’s busy schedule?

That’s what this person is going through with their family members. See if you think they’re doing anything wrong.

AITA for refusing to reschedule a funeral? “My dad passed away and we are organising his funeral.

A relative (his sister) has made numerous requests of us, amounting to changing the date of the funeral 3 times for them. The funeral director is getting increasingly annoyed and made this clear.

There are quite a few scheduling conflicts.

They have now come to me today requesting another date change because two in-laws (spouses of their son and daughter, my two separate cousins) and a nephew cannot attend due to two cases of work training and a holiday respectively. A distant relative in Australia has also mentioned they would not be able to log onto the funeral’s web livestream at that time due to having to attend a meeting.

This is getting ridiculous…

If we were to accommodate this, this would push the funeral back to late June/early July meaning we would lose out on a wake (the venue owner is a friend and has offered to cover it, within limits of course) and mean friends who’ve really stepped up for us wouldn’t be able to attend. When this was mentioned, she started saying how family members are more important and it would upset my dad more if his family couldn’t be there. One of the “family members” who can’t attend only met my dad twice.

These people are way out of line.

This is also the same family that have requested various add-ons (the livestream, finger printing of the deceased, extra limousines etc.) without our prior knowledge or approval. Finally at the end of my rope I simply said I’d be inclined to move the date back to the original (early May) to save money on embalming, so it would purposefully clash with her holiday. I promptly hung up and have ignored all phone calls. I feel guilty. AITA?”

They can’t keep putting this off.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

This Reddit user said they’re NTA.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Don’t you just love it when people make funerals all about themselves…?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.