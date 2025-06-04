Family Used A Private Pool Without Permission, So This Condo Owner Enforced The Rules To Protect Their Community

Even in the heat of summer, rules about private amenities are expected to be respected.

So when two kids and their mother (who didn’t seem to live there) started enjoying the pool, one resident felt compelled to intervene.

AITA for kicking a family out of our condominium pool just because they don’t live here? I was enjoying my coffee poolside at our condominium on a Sunday morning.

A mother and her two kids arrived who were clearly not residents because they drove up with all of their pool stuff in their car and changed into their bathing suits in the bathroom. A resident would just walk here (the association isn’t that big) and would have changed in their unit.

It’s been almost 100 degrees for a week. The kids jumped in the pool and started splashing around, having a great time. Yeah, they were noisy, but they were just being kids.

I started thinking about what if all the kids from the surrounding apartment buildings (that don’t have pools) started using our pool. AITA for pointing out the sign that said “RESIDENTS ONLY” and making them leave?

Sure, every kid deserves some summer fun, but boundaries are important too.

Private property is private property.

Letting them stay might have felt kind in the moment, but it could have opened the door to even bigger problems.

This resident didn’t enjoy being the bad guy, but rules are rules for a reason.

