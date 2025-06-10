Girlfriend Wanted A Little Privacy, But Her Boyfriend Gave Himself Access To All Of Her Information, Including Her Bank Accounts

Privacy is important, even in an intimate relationship.

But in this story, one person does an about-face about boundaries.

Let’s take a peek.

AITA for deleting my bf’s Face ID off my phone? Me and my bf have been together for about 9 months now and we’ve had several talks about privacy when it comes to my devices and such.

Paragraph one and already a red flag is flying. Will there be more?

However, this had only become an issue several months ago when I upgraded from an android to an iPhone. We have always shared passwords and such to each others’ devices, but what he did kind of shocked me. One day when we were together I asked him to check something on my phone for me. He picked up my phone and swiped up and immediately he was inside my phone.

Talk about moving too fast. How will OP respond?

This came as a surprise to me because I never knew that he had put his Face ID on my phone. When I asked him about it, he kinda laughed it off and said something like, “It doesn’t matter we already know each others’ passwords.” What my issue is, is that all of my really important information such as my banking information and other important documents can be accessed with Face ID.

Yikes… will there be a Face/Off between these two?

Yes there are other ways to log in, however he doesn’t know my information to log in. The Face ID is like a cheat sheet, and he could get in and see things on my phone that I don’t want him to see. The other day we hung out and we were talking about our finances and how much money we each have in our bank accounts and I made a joke about how my balance is so low that I don’t want to talk about it.

How’s OP’s BF gonna take this broke joke?

Instantly, he grabbed my phone and went to look in my banking app. I didn’t like that so I tried to grab my phone back but he is he kept dodging and me had almost gotten into it before I managed to grab my phone back from him. I told him that I didn’t like that but he just laughed it off.

He’s laughing at the wrong joke… but OP has to say something, right?

After we each went home, I called him and was talking to him about it, and he seemed upset. The thing is, my fingerprint is in his phone. However, I told him that since I don’t want his face on my phone then he should also delete my fingerprint off his phone so that it would be fair. He kind of went quiet on me and ever since we haven’t spoken of it. Also just as side note: I do realize that I might seem as if I don’t trust him.

Or it seems like he doesn’t respect OP?

However, my family and I have gone through similar situations with people who deceived us and stole money from us, so I can admit that when it comes to my money and finances I am very strict and uptight and my walls are up. Despite all that, I still love my bf very much and I hope for us to one day get married. I know that if that time comes, then I won’t have a problem with sharing my finances and information with him bc he’ll be my husband.

Or will he?

But I think that for now, since we’ve not even been together for a year, it’s a safety precaution I should take because I’m not sure of what might happen. So AITA?

This seems like a bold-faced problem.

What do the comments think?

One person says, nine months isn’t enough time for the relationship to gestate.

Someone else is like, need more info but your BF doesn’t!

Someone else points out this relationship is too young

Slow down, this poster says.

And this person says, triple nope!

This couple needs to face their Face ID problem.