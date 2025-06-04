Grocery Store Worker Got Tired Of A Customer’s Pushy Attitude, So They Made Sure The Customer Got An Overcooked Chicken

Some people can be so pushy…

And that’s why they need to be humbled from time to time!

If you were in a customer service position and one particular customer insisted on making your life more difficult, would you humor them, or would you put them in their place?

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit after a grocery store worker got tired of a customer’s shenanigans.

Wind up the server, get what you deserve. “This is actually a friend of mine’s petty revenge, but I just remembered it and it always makes me laugh. When my friend was about 16 their first job was on a rotisserie counter in a big supermarket.

Just like clockwork…

Every Friday night the same woman would come in and without fail stand at the counter and inspect every single cooked chicken on display. And every time without fail she’d point to the one in the very furthest corner and yell “That chicken!”

Ugh…

So my friend would basically have to crawl into the display over all the other perfectly good chickens to get it. This went on for weeks until eventually friend got the skinniest chicken they could find, overcooked it until it was like leather, and put it in the prime spot.

LOL.

Sure enough Chicken Lady came in, inspected every single chicken, pointed at the same one and yelled “That chicken!” Never did it again after that. Also started saying please and thank you 🤣.”

That was a clever way to get the customer to pick a different chicken.

She definitely had it coming!

