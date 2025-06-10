Group Of Friends Plan To Spend The Weekend At An Airbnb, But Now One Friend Doesn’t Want To Ask For Time Off Work

Traveling with friends can be a lot of fun, but when there are major disagreements that impact the logistics of the whole trip, it can really put a friendship to the test.

What would you do if you had plans to carpool with friends to a vacation destination and one of the friends decided not to take the day off work? Would you wait for the friend to finish working before leaving, or would you suggest other options so that you could leave earlier in the day like you had originally planned?

The friends in today’s story disagree about how to handle this situation. Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for asking my friend to call in sick to work? Back in April I reserved a cottage getaway weekend in June for me and friends. This is a family friend’s house and he is letting me stay there for free even though he normally rents it out as an AirBnB. It is a nice house and my friends were all very excited to go and thanked me for reserving it. All I asked was that they book time off work (Friday to Sunday) for that weekend as I wanted to drive up Friday morning.

Keep in mind I told them this two months in advance and everyone agreed on the weekend I reserved. The cottage is also a 3 hour drive away from where we live so it makes sense that we are all going to drive together. There are four of us (including myself) driving from city #1 and then our fifth friend is driving by herself from city #2. The plan was to have two cars total driving there (one from city #1 and one from city #2) because the cottage only has two parking spots.

Today my friend Kate (one of the four from city #1) told me that she is unable to get the Friday off work. We are currently one month away from the trip date. She does not want to even ask for time off because she recently took two weeks off due to a concussion. However, her work is very forgiving and would probably grant her the Friday off if she asked for it. I told her that she needs to get it off because I don’t want to leave Friday evening and drive 3 hours just to spend only one full day at the cottage. She thought I was being unreasonable.

I then offered that we could all leave at 6am Friday and arrive at the cottage by 9am (before she starts work). Because she works remotely she could do her work at the cottage. Keep in mind the cottage is actually a house and has wifi and everything. However, she refused this suggestion because she “doesn’t want to bring her work computer to the cottage”

Now, everyone is going to be forced to leave after 5pm on Friday instead of in the morning like I originally planned. Friend #1 is also mad because I keep bugging her about getting the day off or even calling in sick. Am I the jerk for asking her to do this?

