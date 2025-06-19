Group Of Guys Found Out One Of Their Roommates Hadn’t Been Paying Rent For Years, So They Trashed The Place

I know every roommate situation can be tough and folks get irritated with each other, but this is pretty crazy!

I don’t want to give anything away, so all I’m gonna say is that the main character in this story from Reddit was shady as hell and his roommates got some epic revenge on him.

Did he deserve it?

Read on to get all the details!

So we’ve paid your rent, have we? “I was renting a 6 bed house with 8 others for 2 years. We were all in our twenties, earning good money and partying hard. The landlord didn’t want to deal with us individually, so it was decided that one person had to be responsible for paying rent for us all. The person who paid the rent “Dave” also paid the initial deposit. Dave had rich parents, so he always had spare money to help out and everyone agreed that he was a great bloke. Dave promised to pay the rent for the last month for us all if we cleaned the place up (£600) when the contract ended. The house wasn’t trashed, but needed a bit of deep cleaning/decorating and a few repairs to get the deposit back (it was 6 months rent of £3600, which was a lot in the 1980s), so we agreed.

They found out something very interesting about Dave…

Unfortunately for Dave, he was away when the landlord came to do an initial inspection to let us know what needed to happen for the deposit to be returned and in conversation, it turned out that the rent was being split 8 ways, not 9. Dave had been living there rent free for 2 years without us knowing.

It was revenge time!

We had a massive party over a long weekend, drinks were spilled and a food fight broke out on more than one occasion. We didn’t put anything out for the dustmen for 2 weeks, cleaned nothing and all moved out the day before Dave got back – one day before handover! Surprisingly, he managed to get £400 of the deposit back and tried to make us pay the outstanding money we “owed” him. He gave up after threats of police involvement if he tried to pursue it. I found out years later that our actions totally wrecked his plan to put a deposit down on the house he was saving up (our money) for!”

Dave was pretty sneaky! He deserved that revenge.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person thinks they know what was going on.

Another reader weighed in.

This dude was sketchy, and he definitely got what was coming to him.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.